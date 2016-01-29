Subscribe via E-Mail

Friday, January 29th, 2016
Catholic Church accused of shielding priest who abused some 100 children in Mexico

Costa Rica seeks US $1 million in aid for continued care of Cuban migrants

Plunging oil prices mean Venezuelan women are running out of birth control

Questioning of lawmaker linked to ‘El Chapo’ Guzman criticized in Mexico

Nation

Costa Rica seeks US $1 million in aid for continued care of Cuban migrants

Costa Rica is seeking some US $1 million in assistance from the international community and NGOs to assist the country in the continued care of thousands of…

Politics

Maduro government in Venezuela decrees ‘economic emergency,’ and expands powers

Venezuela's socialist government decreed an "economic emergency" on Friday that will expand its powers and published the first data in a year that shows the depth of…

Business

US real estate developer plans to build Costa Rica’s tallest building

US real estate developer, Omnia plans to build what will become Costa Rica’s tallest building in San Jose’s Paseo Colon, the company has announced.…

Crime

Catholic Church accused of shielding priest who abused some 100 children in Mexico

The Oaxaca Children's Forum was joined Tuesday by several priests and activists in accusing Mexico's Catholic hierarchy of protecting a priest who may have abused around 100…

