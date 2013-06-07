Subscribe via E-Mail

Friday, January 29th, 2016
Ruins of “Old Arenal” emerge as Lake Arenal approaches lowest level in 19 years

Lake Arenal is approaching its lowest level in 19 years.

June 7th, 2013 (InsideCostaRica.com) Residents in the areas of Arenal and Tronadora are getting a glimpse of the past, as parts of buildings and structures that went underwater decades ago re-emerge from the Lake Arenal reservoir.

 

The old towns of Tronadora and Arenal were relocated in 1978 when the original towns were flooded and became underwater ruins when the Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) began filling the Arenal Reservoir, the second largest in Central America.

 

Now, due to a severe lack of rainfall and intense electrical output, Lake Arenal is approaching its lowest levels in 19 years, and some residents are getting a look at the past, as ruins of the old towns begin to emerge from the lake.  Excited residents have discovered parts of wood and concrete homes that were once inhabited by long-dead relatives.

 

Meanwhile, some parts of the lake have receded into swampland, while new “islands” have emerged.

 

Authorities say that The Arenal Reservoir is currently at a level of just 532.72 meters above sea level, and could fall further.  The minimum required for the hydroelectric dam to function is 529 meters.

 

However, authorities said they are not concerned so long as the reservoir’s level begins to recuperate by the third week of June.

 

The Lake Arenal reservoir covers an area of 87.8 square kilometers.

 

 

