“Armed and dangerous” Canadian men could be in Costa Rica

June 11th, 2014 (InsideCostaRica.com) Authorities in Laval, Quebec in Canada are warning locals about two armed and dangerous fugitives, but indicate that at least one of the men could possibly be in Costa Rica, according to CBC News.

Authorities in Canada are searching for two brothers, 40-year-old Elias Akl and 38-year-old Ziad Akl, who are wanted for a 2009 armed assault.

Authorities said Elias has a home in Costa Rica, and it is possible he could be in the country.

Police in Canada are warning people to not make contact or approach the men and to contact authorities instead, calling the men “armed and dangerous.”

ATTENTION: If you are seeing this message,

Advertisement

Get our news delivered fresh to your inbox every morning. Click here to subscribe to our email list. We hate spam too and never send commercial email.