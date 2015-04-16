Lawyer sentenced to nine years for bogus marriages

April 16th, 2015 (InsideCostaRica.com) A lawyer was sentenced Monday by the Justice Tribunal of San Jose to nine years in prison for registering several false marriages between 2004 and 2007.

Carmen Amador Pereira, 68 was convicted of marrying Costa Rican women to Colombian men seeking residency in the country without the knowledge of the women involved.

Prosecutors were able to determine that the victims had never met the lawyer or their “spouses” and were completely unaware of the fact that they had been legally married.

Amador remains free under certain restrictions until the conviction becomes final, which is expected on Monday.

