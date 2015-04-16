Subscribe via E-Mail

Get all of our news delivered fresh to your inbox every morning! Just tell us your name and where to send it using the form below.

PS – We hate spam too. We don’t sell or share our list with anyone, and we never send commercial email.




luxe
Friday, January 29th, 2016  |  USD: Buy 531.29 / Sell 543.92
20 years

Lawyer sentenced to nine years for bogus marriages

Email this page

April 16th, 2015 (InsideCostaRica.com) A lawyer was sentenced Monday by the Justice Tribunal of San Jose to nine years in prison for registering several false marriages between 2004 and 2007.

 

Carmen Amador Pereira, 68 was convicted of marrying Costa Rican women to Colombian men seeking residency in the country without the knowledge of the women involved.

 

Prosecutors were able to determine that the victims had never met the lawyer or their “spouses” and were completely unaware of the fact that they had been legally married.

 

Amador remains free under certain restrictions until the conviction becomes final, which is expected on Monday.

 

costa rica news

ATTENTION: If you are seeing this message,


Advertisement


Get our news delivered fresh to your inbox every morning.

Click here to subscribe to our email list. We hate spam too and never send commercial email.

Like us on Facebook and receive our news in your timeline

  • duke ster

    International Multi Services near the US Embassy- across the street and a few blocks west-A female Lawyer there–Sandra Jinestra- is the name she was using the last time I heard about her-she used another last name before until she got caught at something evidently.She has changed the last name she uses–She is a predatory “Lawyer” actually not a lawyer at all but she holds herself out to be one. She provides false residencies–Then she will get you into trouble with OIJ –Big trouble. She has someone to make false residency cards and when you go to re-new — you are in deep trouble with OIJ. She used to have a contact inside the Costa Rican Embassy but she lost her connection on one of the raids there when several were arrested for providing residencies. If OIJ reads this–know she needs to be arrested, she has stolen my passport and robbed many many people.

    • SDPUS

      “Prosecutors in the Ministerio Público say they will appeal a decision by a criminal court to release an immigration worker without any type of pre-trial constraints. The immigration worker has the last names of Mora Acosta, and she was detained Tuesday in a case in which at least 34 North Americans unknowingly got false work permits.

      The prosecutor has asked a judge to forbid the woman from leaving the country and to have her sign in with them once a month. They also wanted her barred from contacting witnesses or victims.

      The Unidad Especializada en Fraudes of the Ministerio Público has been investigating the case for nearly two years. The case revolves around a residency office operated by a woman with the last names of González Jinesta. Some of those involved in the case identified the individual as Sandra González Jinesta, operator of International Multiservices, which is in an office not far from the U.S. Embassy in Rohrmoser.

      Ms. González also is reported to have been freed after her arrest, but it was not known immediately what type of restrictions, if any, a judge may have levied.

      The raids Tuesday took place in three homes in Coronado, Guadeloupe, Curridabat, the office in Rohrmoser and the central offices of the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería. Ms. Mora, 59, was arrested at work and led away in handcuffs.

      Also arrested was a 49-year-old lawyer with the last names of Arias Venegas, who was accused of notarizing false documents provided by Ms. González.

      The Judicial Investigating Organization and the Poder Judicial said that at least 34 Canadians and U.S. citizens paid between $3,000 and $4,000 to get the false documents. Others close to the case said that there may be hundreds of North Americans who did business with the firm”.

      • duke ster

        Thank you SOOOOO much for this news. What was the date she was arrested and is there any way I can find out the prosecutor’s name or contact? She stole from me and lots of others–I want to go after her for my passport theft but am hesitant to get my new passport flagged. . I appreciate your help SDPUS and if you can help me contact the prosecutor maybe I can be of some help. I am out of country right now and hesitant to return because of what she did to my residency–I might be on an arrest list–who knows? I don’t try to use the worthless residency card–she had them made and they looked good! Who knew? The 1st one I got from her and I picked it up at the embassy and it was good for years but when I went to her for a permanent one she had a false one made and when I tried to get it re-newed I got into hot water. Sandra needs to be in JAIL!!!!!

        • SDPUS

          This arrest article dates back to 2010. Just google her name. I found this info in A.M. Costa Rica. There is more there that may be of interest. I hope you can get this issue resolved correctly. Good luck, Dukester!

          • duke ster

            Thanks again, I think she is still in business-I don’t have her number at hand but I will try to find it and call.-What’s information in CR again? 1113?I tried to google international multi services CR but no luck. I ask for help in calling to see if she is still in business if you or anyone has the time. She must be stopped from robbing everyone!

          • Caio Almeida

            Hey Duke, have you had any luck finding more information on this scheme? I am helping a friend who has fallen in their trap!

          • duke ster

            I have a business card from her (506) 232-8110 and 232-1678 e-mail [email protected] Sandra G. Jinesta. International Multi-Services in Rohrmoser 375 mts. oeste Embassy USA. That’s all I know about it. I really really hope she has been sentenced and jailed because as I said, she stole my passport and made up a completely FALSE residency card and then tried to get me into trouble with OIJ. If OIJ is reading this please know I threw the card away and have NOT tried to use that worthless card. It had a date of only 2 months so I tried to re-new it and that’s when I was refused and learned it was false.I spent money for renewal fees and traveling etc.Please place Sandra in jail for a LONG time because she has cheated countless honest people who paid her their hard earned money believing they were Costa Rican residents.
            Why should anyone be in trouble for paying someone they believed to be an honest person because she had a company close to the US Embassy and the doors were open for years. I would gladly testify against her.
            What kind of trouble is your friend in? That must mean she is still out in the public cheating people? Because the article above says she was handcuffed and arrested.

            Please let me know or anyone reading this who knows of Sandra Gonzales Jinesta’s status or location please reply. Thanks and let’s band together to stop these people who give Costa Rica a bad name by cheating us.

          • Froggy

            Dr Richard Hahn

          • Froggy

            Dr Richard Hahn and his wife dr martha Hahn- Chen and there 3 children all paid for Costa Rican Cedula cards. They knew it was illegal and that’s why it cost over $6000. They live in parque Montana Del Sol in Santa Ana. They bring funds into CR and purchase property without paying taxes. The cedulas are used to bury the illegal activities. These people are not victims but criminals themselves. They should be investigated by the OIJ.

Popular Content