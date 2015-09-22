Subscribe via E-Mail

Friday, January 29th, 2016  |  USD: Buy 531.29 / Sell 543.92
20 years

Overflight by US military aircraft in Costa Rica on Sunday lacked proper permission, lawmakers say

A US Army CH-47 Chinook is seen flying over the Lake Arenal area (Amanda TC / FB / ICR News)

September 22nd, 2015 (ICR News) Five US Army aircraft consisting of two CH-47 Chinook helicopters and three UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters ruffled some Costa Rican’s feathers on Sunday, including some lawmakers who say the flights were not authorized by the country’s Legislative Assembly as required under law.

 

The aircraft had reportedly departed from a US military base in Soto Cano, Honduras and stopped in Liberia to refuel on their way to Panama.

 

The aircraft could be seen flying over northern Guanacaste, and it seems they may have even taken a bit of a sight-seeing tour over the Lake Arenal and Arenal Volcano area, where residents reported to ICR News that the aircraft could be seen flying in formation quite low over the area, in some cases just 300 or 400 feet in altitude, according to witnesses.

 

After heading east and crossing over the northern zone of Costa Rica, the aircraft continued south down the Caribbean coast towards Panama, alarming some Caribbean residents.

 

Juan Luis Vargas, acting director of the Air Surveillance Service, said that a request by the United States Department of Defense for the landings in Liberia was received by Costa Rica’s Foreign Ministry on September 11th, and that Civil Aviation later approved the request.

 

Vargas also told reporters that the aircraft were diverted over the country to the Caribbean due to bad weather in the Pacific.

 

However, some lawmakers said on Monday that as the result of a constitutional ruling in 2013, that the power to grant such permission rests solely with the Legislature.

 

“For me its very serious.  Costa Rica has chosen not to have military forces in the country.  The presence of foreign forces in the country [is regulated] in the Constitution,” Rep. Otton Solis (PAC) told La Nacion.

 

“They [the United States] are violating national sovereignty with military aircraft.  The Attorney General and the Constitutional Court have ruled and have demanded [that such activity] should only be allowed with the permission of the Legislative Assembly,” Rep. Frank Camacho (FA) said, adding that a similar incident occurred late last month when US Army aircraft landed in Palmar Sur.

 

For his part, Vargas said that Civil Aviation granted authorization under a bilateral maritime agreement with the United States.

 

The US Embassy in San Jose also indicated that the aircraft “had all required permits within the bilateral agreement between the US and Costa Rica,” according to La Nacion.

 

The aircraft refueled in Liberia (Air Surveillance Service)

The US Army helicopters could be seen flying over the Lake Arenal area (Amanda TC / FB / ICR News)

  • Karen Mata

    I guess those US Special Ops members are all going to preventive prison now?

    • Ryan Mullins

      Too bad those aren’t spec ops birds.

      • richard schlinder

        Okaaaaaaaaaaaay!
        Sovereignty.
        Thanks Ryan.

      • Karen Mata

        Which federal service academy did you attend?

        • Ryan Mullins

          I’m an Army Aviator.

          • Karen Mata

            Hey Ryan,

            Any one of those birds could be carrying special ops personnel…

            thought I was dealing with a fellow smartass academy grad.

  • richard schlinder

    Costa Rican constitution is set to protect it’s soneriency. There is a reason why C.R does not have an army.Ticos just want to be left alone.Costa Rica is not an aggressor.They are not interested in expansion efforts.They want their constitution respected.That is just one reason why I live here.

    • Larry Kirkendall

      That’s great until an aggressor does not want to leave this peaceful banana republic alone, then who you gonna call, Ghostbusters? There’s a crazy guy at the helm just one country North of us.

      • richard schlinder

        Buenas dias Larry.Thanks for the reply.
        You are right and C.R. has had run ins with the Niko but the world court has made judgements against them and has worked well. C.R. is recognised as a democratic republic and in that we are protected by other democracies.For over sixty years C.R. has survived without an army.That in itself is amazing. The big advantage for C.R. is we have nothing to offer the world except produce.No gold,no silver and no oil. C.R.is hardly a target to any major power. C.R. is strategic only to it’s residents of which I am one and proud to be.

  • richard schlinder

    Excuse me. Saverancy.

    • Ryan Mullins

      Still spelled wrong. 3rd times a charm?

  • Mark Nelson

    give me a break! someone made money off the fuel. I am sure someone has a contract to pump the fuel. everyone complains until you really need those aircraft for military or rescue assistance.

  • simple man

    The helo’s are flying low altitude due to electrical heat lightning discharges occurring at higher level’s inside the cloud formations.

    • zzzzz

      interesting idea but in the pictures, it doesn’t look all that stormy though

  • Gary Hogan

    Sorry RS…. sounds like a couple of politicians just complaining about what their government already allowed and permitted. Costa Rica doesn’t have an army (nice!), but depends on friends in the USA and Columbia to protect their sovereignty… otherwise it would become the southern province of Nicaragua.

  • prdatki

    If Congress wants to doing something they should be audited to see who is in the top 10% of the Most Crooked!

  • CLars

    When they complain about things like that it just spotlights just how bad off the government in Costa Rica is. Lawmakers crying because one part of the government approved it while stepping on their toes because only the Legislature has the power to approve such a thing… Too funny.

  • nan

    Dudes, im a former pilot from va and i live in CR and there are so few flights that, of course theyd be noticed!!! Please dudes… This is not usa. We notice unusual aircraft activity…. Always…

  • papi parks

    Oh brother Costa Rica mentality what a joke. You wouldn’t be crying if they were coming to help ,but maybe they would. Go Vargas. They don’t have an army because we protect them. Sounds like they were sightseeing .

  • http://paradisesocial.net Mike Poynton

    Yet no one has any trouble with the daily Dept. of Homeland Security and US Coast Guard flights along the Pacific Coast to keep CR free of cartel. Wake up! Not having an army and having and understaffed, underfunded, undertrained and corrupt police force means you gotta get help from somewhere. Don’t bite the hand that protects.

