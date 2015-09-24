Subscribe via E-Mail

Get all of our news delivered fresh to your inbox every morning! Just tell us your name and where to send it using the form below.

PS – We hate spam too. We don’t sell or share our list with anyone, and we never send commercial email.




luxe
Friday, January 29th, 2016  |  USD: Buy 531.29 / Sell 543.92
20 years

Nearly 2,000 of Costa Rica’s worst criminals could be released early depending on ruling by Constitutional Court

Email this page

(ICR Archive)

(ICR Archive)

September 24th, 2015 (ICR News) Nearly 2,000 of Costa Rica’s worst prisoners, from murderers to repeat child rapists, could see their sentences drastically reduced depending upon an upcoming ruling by the country’s Constitutional Court, La Nacion reports.

 

The figure represents some 14 percent of the total prison population.

 

The Court began analyzing last week an appeal that claims that a law passed in 1994 that doubled the maximum prison sentence for any crime from 25 years to 50 years was unconstitutional and that proper procedure was not followed in the passing of the reform.

 

The appeal was filed by Francisco Madrigal, an inmate serving time for a double murder, who claims in his appeal that lengthy sentences cause physical and psychological harm and that proper procedure was not followed in passing the 1994 reform.

 

A similar appeal filed in 2008 by another prisoner, who killed an entire family, was dismissed by the Court.

 

But this time, the appeal appears to have some powerful backing.

 

Minister of Justice, Cecilia Sanchez, who was appointed by the Solis administration this year, supports overturning the 1994 reform – arguing to the Court in July that such lengthy sentences are “cruel and degrading” punishment.

 

Sanchez said that a sentence of 50 years “is excessive and disproportionate, irrespective of the crimes committed. “

 

“The possibility that a person can be essentially locked away permanently, with very few chances of ever going free to live a law-abiding life, due to a decision of the State that blocks, almost completely, any chance of freedom is itself a cruel and degrading form of punishment,” Sanchez said in July, adding that such lengthy sentences are incompatible with human dignity in a democratic state, and that the 1994 reform that doubled the maximum sentence did not lead to a decrease in crime.

 

The Court has not indicated when it intends to to make a decision on the issue.

 

costa rica news

ATTENTION: If you are seeing this message,


Advertisement


Get our news delivered fresh to your inbox every morning.

Click here to subscribe to our email list. We hate spam too and never send commercial email.

Like us on Facebook and receive our news in your timeline

  • Joe1047

    Yes because 50 years for murdering and/or raping multiple victims is completely unfair and so cruel. Do they think the system here actually changes these people in any way? Maybe they can issue a firearm to these criminals on the way out for “personal protection”. With the possibility of a large increase in tax, releasing the absolute scum of the country early while doing nothing against the corruption is what President Solis will be remembered for. He should be so proud.

  • Daniel Bizier

    50 years for murder so unfair and cruel????
    What is wrong with these people 50 years is too lenient!!!
    How about saving a lot of money and aggravation and using some lethal injections for this scum!!! Or hanging might be nice alternative for them; let them choose their poison they deserve it. Costa Rica has to stop coddling the criminals to stop the dramatic rise in crime country wide. Take a lesson from Cuba ; jail them and throw away the key and watch the crime rate plummet.

    • Ken Morris

      It depends upon the murderer.

      Most murders (not counting the hits by the drug gangs) are crimes of passion very unlikely to be repeated. True, you never bring the victim back to life, but neither do you gain anything except the good feeling of vengeance by incarcerating the murderers for extended periods or executing them.

      Bang for your imprisonment buck, you do more good for public safety by keeping petty thieves locked up than murderers, since the petty thieves are much more likely to be repeat offenders than murderers.

      Think about Ann Patton. Suppose she did kill her husband. Even if she did, she’s unlikely to become a serial murderer.

      Mind, some pedophiles fall into more the petty thief than the murderer category, since if released some of them are bound to be repeat offenders. But this depends upon whether the convict is really a pedophile or just screwed a 17-year-old who was already selling her ass all over the neighborhood.

      What we want, I think, is smart sentencing based upon the public good it serves, and this depends more upon the specifics of the crime than a general characterization of it. Killing someone is a big deal, but it’s often ironically one of the least likely crimes to be deterred by imprisonment or the death penality.

      • Daniel Bizier

        Killing someone is a BIG DEAL and the scum should pay for taking a life. Justice must be carried out. whether or not they may do it again is irrelevant and whether capitol punishment is a deterrent is also irrelevant.

        • Ken Morris

          In light of your bigoted comment against Muslims on another article, I suspected that you wouldn’t be receptive to a rational approach to criminal justice. For you “justice” means vengeance, pretty much the way it does for Islamic radicals.

          But what I didn’t realize until I checked is that you’re the fellow who claims to have been mercilessly beaten without provocation by protesters while the police only looked on.

          Really? Someone who arbitrarily hates over a billion people and is quick to call others “scum” while having a third grader’s conception of justice didn’t provoke the attack?

          There’s also the puzzle of why the vicious protesters allowed an ambulance to get through. If they were so bent on hurting you, why did they let the ambulance through?

          Me, I’m waiting on the investigation, and hope it receives the media attention your story did.

          In the meantime, thanks for letting me know that it’s a waste of time to bother trying to reason with you.

          • Daniel Bizier

            Your idiotic rant doesn’t even deserve a comment.

          • Ken Morris

            Except apparently to call it an “idiotic rant.” Forgive me for seeing a pattern here.

          • disgsted

            Premeditated murders should never be allowed in our society and I would agree to capitol punishment and for all those who live here that should be the law. Sure many got away with murder like OJ for instance. However , bleeding hearts over a murder who has to spend 50 years in prison is cruel makes no sense in my world. ( I am not sure whats all this other rants about the 1 billion.) However allowing 2,000 harden criminals loose on us! It’s like the wolves guarding the sheep here deciding what’s for lunch.

          • frank garrett

            Fuck you assshole

  • Marco Beltran

    Free Cuba Dave!

Popular Content