No import tax, no annual ‘Marchamo’ – Bill offers big incentives for electric, hybrid vehicles

October 20th, 2015 (ICR News) Reps. Franklin Corella and Marcela Guerrero of the ruling Citizen Action Party (PAC) have presented a bill that would offer significant economic incentives for those who purchase hybrid or fully electric vehicles.

The bill is aimed to address Costa Rica’s growing problem with air pollution, 41 percent of which is attributed to private gasoline and diesel powered passenger vehicles. The number of private passenger vehicles on Costa Rica’s roadways has more than doubled in the last 20 years.

The incentives for the purchase of hybrid and electric vehicles included in the bill are significant, and would likely lead many car buyers to consider such vehicles should the bill be approved.

Amongst the incentives is a complete exemption from import duty and related taxes, and an exemption from the standard 13 percent sales tax.

Those purchasing electric and hybrid vehicles would also be exempt from paying the annual road tax known as ‘marchamo’ for a period of five years, and would not have to pay parking meters.

Drivers of these vehicles would also be exempt from San Jose’s vehicular restrictions, or “tag days” in which vehicles whose license plates end in a certain number are restricted from driving in the core city during certain days of the week.

Rep. Guerrero used the example of a hybrid or electric vehicle whose value at present is $30,000. Under the proposed legislation, the value of all exemptions that would apply to that vehicle would total $17,000.

The level of air pollution throughout the greater San Jose metro area exceeds recommendations by the World Health Organization (WHO), and is blamed for at least 350 premature deaths per year.

The economic cost to the country in terms of health problems related to air pollution in 2011 was estimated at more than US $390 million annually, or 1.1 percent of 2011 GDP.

The bill is receiving strong support and could be adopted as early as the first quarter of next year.

If approved, the legislation would expire after five years or after 100,000 such vehicles are imported and exempted, whichever comes first.

